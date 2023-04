A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 of the Worst Mistakes You Can Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people are feeling conflicted about investing right now . The stock market has been surging in recent months, with the S&P 500 up more than 8% and the Nasdaq soaring by around 16% since the beginning of the year.At the same time, though, it's looking more likely by the day that we'll face a recession at some point in 2023. While many investors are feeling optimistic about the market, others are concerned that this rally is only temporary.There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but there's one thing we do know: A bull market is coming. And there's one mistake that could be especially costly at the moment.