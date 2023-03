A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Outstanding Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been through some unprecedented headwinds over the past year. At the top of growth-stock investors' list of complaints was the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy.Uncertainty about the effects of rapid interest rate hikes pushed the major stock market indexes into a long bear market. The growth stock-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 27% from the peak it reached way back in 2021.Bear markets begin for different reasons, but they all have two common features: They're temporary, and throughout history, they've all been wiped away by subsequent market recoveries. Continue reading