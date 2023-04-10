A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 52% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor sentiment has deteriorated over the last 18 months. Indeed, the Fed raised interest rates at their fastest pace since the early 1980s in an effort to squash inflation, and Fed officials expect muted economic growth in the coming years. Many fear the aggressive actions taken by the Federal Reserve will tip the economy into a recession. Those concerns sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market last year, and the broad-based index is still down 15%. But there is a silver lining for patient investors. Every past bear market has ended in a new bull market, and the S&P 500 has never failed to recoup its losses. That makes the current drawdown a buying opportunity.HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) saw its share price slip 52% from all-time highs amid the market meltdown. As a result, its current valuation looks quite reasonable. Here's why this growth stock is worth buying.