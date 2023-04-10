|
10.04.2023 14:46:39
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 52% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Investor sentiment has deteriorated over the last 18 months. Indeed, the Fed raised interest rates at their fastest pace since the early 1980s in an effort to squash inflation, and Fed officials expect muted economic growth in the coming years. Many fear the aggressive actions taken by the Federal Reserve will tip the economy into a recession. Those concerns sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market last year, and the broad-based index is still down 15%. But there is a silver lining for patient investors. Every past bear market has ended in a new bull market, and the S&P 500 has never failed to recoup its losses. That makes the current drawdown a buying opportunity.HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) saw its share price slip 52% from all-time highs amid the market meltdown. As a result, its current valuation looks quite reasonable. Here's why this growth stock is worth buying.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,55
|0,00%