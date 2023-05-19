|
19.05.2023 18:00:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The S&P 500 fell into a bear market early last year as economic uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. The situation has improved very little since then. High inflation and rising interest rates contributed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter this year, and many experts believe the situation will culminate in a recession. But there is a silver lining for patient investors.Bad news tends to create buying opportunities. The S&P 500 is still down 13%, but history says the next bull market is coming. The benchmark index has recovered from every past bear market and recession, and investors have no reason to expect a different outcome this time. But right now, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is down 64%, and trading at a discount to its historical valuation. That is a buying opportunity.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading
