|
07.01.2024 15:00:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Stock Split AI Stock to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever
It is impossible to predict the future of the stock market. However, certain patterns tend to repeat over time. For example, since 1971 the NASDAQ Composite has surged an average of 19% every year following a bear market rebound like the one we experienced in 2023. If that pattern holds, investors could be on the cusp of another bull run. Let's explore why the tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) could be a great way to bet on a continued market rally, especially as it invests in new growth opportunities related to generative artificial intelligence (AI). In July 2022, Alphabet completed a massive 20-for-one stock split that took its stock price to around $110 per share. The move came at a difficult time for the company as rising interest rates and fears of a U.S. recession put a damper on the digital advertising industry, which makes up roughly 80% of its revenue. The good news is that these macroeconomic issues could fade as inflation falls and the market becomes more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will ease its hawkish monetary policy. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 328,00
|-1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.