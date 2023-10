A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Super Stock Down 52% to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street

June 2022 marked the official beginning of a bear market as the S&P 500 index closed 20% below its all-time high, which met the technical criteria. Wall Street was in agreement, and the index continued to slide until October. But the S&P 500 has recently traded more than 20% above that October low point, which prompted some analysts to declare the beginning of a new bull market. Others disagree, though, because they believe the index needs to reclaim its previous all-time high before the bulls are back in charge.No matter which camp is right, history shows the broad market will rise to new heights over the long run. And while the Street is divided on the official classification of the market, it does have a clear bullish consensus on one stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel