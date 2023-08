A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Super Stock Down 96% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

In June 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 20% below its all-time high. That officially placed the stock market in bear territory, and the index continued to fall until October.But the S&P 500 has since climbed by more than 20% from that October low point, which led some Wall Street professionals to declare the beginning of a new bull market. Not all of them agree, though, because some say the index needs to surpass its previous all-time high before the bear is officially banished back into hibernation.No matter which camp is correct, history shows the benchmark indexes always climb to new highs given enough time. As a result, everyday investors should use this period as an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a discount, no matter the official classification of the market. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel