|
23.08.2023 13:41:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Top Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Load Up On Now
We can say with near certainty that, at some point, the S&P 500 will pick up steam and soar beyond its previous record high, set on Jan. 3, 2022. While the U.S. economy is currently in a tightening cycle as the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at the highest levels they've been at in more than two decades, investors appear to have their eyes on the horizon; the S&P 500 has risen more than 14% this year as the market is beginning to bake in a potential economic reacceleration.At some point, the Fed will no longer raise rates. Even more, interest rates will eventually begin coming down. Once it becomes clear that inflation has been tamed and the Federal Reserve wraps up its hawkish tightening, the U.S. economy could boom, and stocks could soar. But investors don't want to wait for the good news to enter the market. Instead, they should consider owning stocks before we're in the clear. After all, since the market is forward-looking, investors will likely start pricing in an economic boom before it occurs. Investors who remain on the sidelines risk missing potentially momentous gains.But what, exactly, is a good way to profit from a potential economic acceleration? One idea is one of Warren Buffett's largest and longest stock holdings: American Express (NYSE: AXP). Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) has a stake in the company valued at about $24 billion, or over 20% of the integrated payments company's shares outstanding. Here's why investors may want to follow Buffett's lead and invest in this wealth compounder.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,10
|0,00%
|On
|28,99
|-1,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel vorwiegend fester
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuen sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.