A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 dropped into a bear market more than a year ago, and the broad-based index is still down 14% from all-time highs. History says the drawdown is temporary. Every bear market ushers in a new bull market, and the S&P 500 has never failed to recoup its losses. That's why investors should treat the current situation as a buying opportunity for great stocks, especially the handful of artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks currently trading at attractive prices.Here's why The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) are two AI stocks worth buying today and holding long-term.The Trade Desk runs the largest independent demand-side platform (DSP). Its software leans on AI to help advertisers plan, measure, and optimize data-driven campaigns across digital channels like desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV). The Trade Desk competes with much larger tech giants like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, but the company is gaining market share due to its more transparent business model and arguably superior technology.Continue reading