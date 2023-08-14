|
14.08.2023 13:45:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy for Next-Generation Growth
After an intense stretch of sell-offs last year, the stock market has come roaring back in 2023. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has played a big role in the market's comeback, and some top players in the space have seen their valuations rocket to new heights. On the other hand, there are also promising companies with significant AI exposure that still trade at substantial discounts. If you're on the hunt for worthwhile investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in these stocks below would be a smart move right now. Keith Noonan: Cyberattacks using artificial intelligence will become more numerous, capable, and potentially damaging in the coming years. In turn, this will create demand for AI-powered cybersecurity technologies that are capable of defusing the barrage of new threats. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been incorporating AI and machine learning since its founding more than a decade ago, and it's poised to benefit from shifting dynamics in the cybersecurity space. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
