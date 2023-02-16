|
16.02.2023 11:07:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Set to Skyrocket
We've entered the age of AI. Artificial intelligence has the potential to reshape vast sections of our society. From tech to healthcare to retail, and nearly every industry in between, those who deploy AI effectively will survive and thrive. Those who don't will be disrupted and left behind.The companies that help to usher in this global megatrend stand to reward their investors. Here are two businesses that are particularly well positioned to lead the AI revolution.Advances in AI will lead to soaring demand for high-performance computers -- and the semiconductors that power them. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) intends to supply these increasingly vital chips. The chipmaker is off to a fast start with its latest line of processors, and it intends to widen its technological lead over its slower-moving rivals.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!