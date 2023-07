A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 index has rebounded sharply from its bear market lows as easing inflation, better-than-expected earnings, and enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) elevated investor sentiment in 2023. The benchmark index is now just 6% below its all-time high, putting it on the brink of a new bull market.Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research expects the S&P 500 to reach a new record high between 4,800 and 5,400 in the next 18 months, implying a 6% to 19% upside from its current level. Those gains would push the index into bull market territory, an important milestone given that the S&P 500 returned an average of 151% during the last 11 bull markets.Here are two AI growth stocks to buy now and take advantage of the projected market upturn.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel