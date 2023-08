A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 135% and 121% Upside, According to Wall Street

The technical definition of a bear market is clear. Once a benchmark index like the S&P 500 falls by 20% from its all-time high, it's considered to be in bear territory. Declaring the start of a new bull market, however, is a little more tricky.The S&P 500 index bottomed in Oct. 2022, and it has since climbed more than 20% higher. Some Wall Street professionals say that's enough to mark the beginning of a new bull market, but others want to see the index reclaim its previous high before calling it official. No matter which side is correct, the Street is clearly bullish on some individual stocks right now, regardless of what the broader market does. Here are two beaten-down picks that could more than double over the next 12 to 18 months based on analysts' price targets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel