A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Big Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2022 bear market was brutal for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders. The e-commerce juggernaut's stock price was cut in half as slowing sales, rising costs, and a waning appetite among investors for growth stocks all took a toll.Fortunately, 2023 so far has been much kinder to Amazon and its shareowners. The online retail king's shares are already up more than 15% year to date.Investors are growing more optimistic that the worst is already behind Amazon, and they're betting that its powerful, long-term growth drivers will fuel a recovery that drives its stock price to new highs.Continue reading