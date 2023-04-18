A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nothing beats waking up to some extra cash in your investment account. Dividends are one of the few ways regular people can earn passive income in today's economy. And over time, they can help set the foundation for a successful retirement. Let's discuss why Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) are two stocks that could add sustainable income to your investment portfolio. When it comes to dividend investing, stability is key. And if you are looking for a company that can maintain its profitability, look no further than Phillip Morris International. This tobacco giant boasts a solid moat. And its pivot to reduced-risk nicotine products could add another layer of safety and diversification to its business model. Tobacco is an addictive product, so its consumers tend to buy it no matter what is going on in the economy. Phillip Morris also enjoys geographic diversification. No one region of the world makes up more than 30% of its total shipment volume, shielding the company from regulatory challenges in any particular jurisdiction. Continue reading