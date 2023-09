A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Make You a Fortune

It's not easy, but it is possible to earn life-altering gains in the stock market. You just need to find the right stocks.The two growing companies featured here have delivered fortune-building returns to their shareholders in recent years. Even better, these two growth stocks are set to continue to reward investors who buy their stocks today.It's not hard to see why Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) energy drinks are so popular. As the company likes to tout, their various drink products are chock-full of vitamins and other high-quality ingredients. They're free of sugar and artificial flavors. And they're also clinically proven to help people reduce excess body fat. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel