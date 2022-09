A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has been rough for investors, especially those with growth-focused portfolios. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen deep into bear-market territory, currently 27% off its high, and many individual growth stocks have suffered even greater losses. For instance, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) have plunged 82% and 55%, respectively.That said, the Nasdaq has weathered worse downturns in the past, and it has always rebounded from every bear market. That means that sooner or later, another bull market will come along and drive the index to a new high. In the meantime, patient investors have an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks like Shopify and Adyen on sale.Here's what you should know about these two stocks.Continue reading