A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 61% and 32% to Buy Right Now

With the S&P 500 now down just 1% from its record level, the benchmark index could be on the verge of reaching a new peak and ushering in the next sustained bull market.But while the index has posted impressive gains across this year's trading and is teetering on entering a new bullish phase, the S&P 500's big rally this year has largely been driven by megacap tech stocks with premier positions in artificial intelligence -- such names as Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Apple.But when the next bull market with legs hits, there's a good chance that high-quality stocks which still trade down big from previous highs will bounce back and deliver strong performance. With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in these top companies would be a great move now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel