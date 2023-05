A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is one of the greatest wealth-building tools available to retirement savers. A simple recipe for earning great returns is persistently adding money to growing companies and rarely selling. If you buy great companies at discounted valuations, you'll make even better returns.Here are two discounted growth stocks that are well positioned to deliver market-beating returns for many years.Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the South Korean market. The stock is currently 75% below its IPO price from 2021, but the share price has rebounded 31% from its lows a year ago and could be setting up for a bull run. Continue reading