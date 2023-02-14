|
14.02.2023 12:20:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Bear markets are never easy to navigate, but history makes one thing clear: They can be the best time to buy stocks for the long term. The Nasdaq-100 technology index plunged by 33% in 2022, and we saw far steeper declines in many individual stocks. While nobody knows for sure what the market will do next in the short term, we do have the benefit of 37 years' worth of data on the Nasdaq-100. It tells us that consecutive annual losses are incredibly rare -- in fact, there has only been one instance, and that was during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002.The index is off to a hot start to 2023 with a 13% gain, so there's every chance a new bull run might be around the corner and it's not too late to buy quality technology stocks at a discount. If you are looking for a couple of tech stocks to consider, here's why Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) should top your watch list.The market for advanced computer chips softened in 2022 after a strong growth phase during the pandemic, and many stocks in the sector were clobbered. AMD remains down 49% from its all-time high. But looking back in a few years from now, that might appear to have been nothing more than a short-term blip in an upward trajectory.Continue reading
