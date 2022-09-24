A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is currently clouded by bearish sentiment. With inflation running hot and interest rates rising quickly, many businesses have already seen growth weaken, and the situation could get worse in the near term. That uncertainty has sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market, as the index is currently 21% off its high.Fortunately, there is some good news. Every past bear market has ended in a new bull market, and the S&P 500 has always recouped its losses. Better yet, the ongoing bear market is a great time to buy stocks, and Wall Street appears to have high conviction in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both stocks have a consensus rating of "buy" among analysts, and the median 12-month price target on MercadoLibre implies 46% upside, while the median price target on Block implies 86% upside.Here's why investors should buy these growth stocks today.Continue reading