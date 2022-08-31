|
31.08.2022 11:40:00
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
2022 has been a year like no other. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite plunged into bear market territory, though the S&P has recovered somewhat. At the same time, 40-year high inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty have weighed on consumers and investors alike.Fortunately, as the old saying goes, "This too shall pass." The stock market has recovered from every other previous downturn, paving the way for the next bull market. That makes now a great time to buy shares of best-in-class businesses, before the next bull run begins. Let's look at two high-growth stocks that stand to benefit from a movement into the next bull market.The adoption of cloud computing is reaching critical mass, driven by the digital transformation. The reliability of cloud-based systems has never been more important, with employee productivity and customer relations hanging in the balance. Keeping systems up and running -- with minimal downtime -- is paramount, which is where Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) comes in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!