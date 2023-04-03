A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation soared to a four-decade high last year, pushing the Federal Reserve to implement its most aggressive series of rate hikes since the early 1980s. That sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market, and the benchmark index is still 15% off its high.But recent turmoil in the banking industry could further tighten lending conditions, adding to the downward pressure on economic growth and corporate profits. Those headwinds could drag the S&P 500 to new lows in the near term.However, investors need to look further down the road. Every single bear market has eventually ended in a bull market, and there is no reason to expect a different outcome this time. That means the next bull market is almost certainly on its way. In the meantime, magnificent stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) are trading at discounted prices, which creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.Continue reading