12.11.2023 16:15:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
The S&P 500 is just 9% away from its record high, putting the index within striking distance of bull market territory. Far from being arbitrary, history says that milestone points to more substantial gains in the future. The S&P 500 has returned an average of 169% during the 12 bull markets that have taken place since its inception in 1957.Investors that want to ride that momentum should be putting money into the market today, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are cheap in every sense of the word. Both stocks are priced below $100 per share and they both trade at reasonable valuations relative to their monster growth prospects.Read on to learn more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
