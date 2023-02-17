|
17.02.2023 11:10:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks Down 60% and 68% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Investors battled a particularly brutal stock market last year. In fact, the three major U.S. financial indexes delivered their worst annual performances since the Great Recession in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9%, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite nosedived 33%.All three indexes have recovered to some degree this year, but the benchmark S&P 500 is still in a bear market, and many growth stocks are still trading well below their highs. For instance, shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are down around 60% and 68%, respectively.Of course, not all beaten-down stocks are worth buying -- but Atlassian and Cloudflare are well positioned to rebound during the next bull market. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy these growth stocks.Continue reading
