A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 index dropped into a bear market last year as red-hot inflation and rising interest rates spooked investors. Unfortunately, the benchmark index is still down 18%, and the headwinds that orchestrated its collapse are still a problem. Inflation remains elevated, and the Federal Reserve signaled that additional interest rate hikes on the horizon.On the bright side, economic headwinds are a temporary problem, meaning they should have no lasting impact on otherwise healthy businesses. Moreover, every past bear market ended in a new bull market, and investors have no reason to expect a different outcome this time. Put another way, the S&P 500 (and many of its constituent parts) will eventually recoup any losses and reach new highs.In the meantime, investors can buy these dividend-paying growth stocks at a discount.Continue reading