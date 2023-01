A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn.At some point, the economy will rebound and the next bull market will send the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite soaring to new highs. That means the current situation is actually a buying opportunity, and purchasing index funds that track the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite is a perfect way to capitalize.Index funds offer the benefit of diversification across hundreds or thousands of different stocks and require far less research than individual stocks. Better yet, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have produced double-digit returns on an annualized basis over the long term, so patient investors who regularly add money to relevant index funds could build a multimillion-dollar portfolio over three or four decades.Continue reading