A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock Before It's Too Late

With the Nasdaq Composite down by 14% over the last year, tech investors have been going through the wringer. Hospitality disrupter Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) hasn't been spared, losing a quarter of its value in the same time frame. But market downturns create an opportunity for investors to bet on quality stocks at a discount. And after this sharp drop, Airbnb finally looks ready for a bull run. Let's see why.Founded in 2008 and going public in late 2020, Airbnb was proof that a great company doesn't always make a good investment. Things came to a head with the COVID-19 pandemic, which ground the hospitality business to a halt through lockdowns and movement restrictions.In 2020, Airbnb generated a net loss of $4.6 billion followed by $352 million in 2021. Then in 2022, the Federal Reserve began one of its most aggressive rate hike cycles in history, further eroding investor demand for loss-making growth stocks. All in all, Airbnb shares still trade at a 14% discount to their first-day close of $145. But while this hospitality disrupter has historically been bad news for investors, that could soon change.Continue reading