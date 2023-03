A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index plunged almost 40% throughout 2022 as inflation-related rises led to decreased consumer demand. But the market has begun recovering since Jan. 1, with the index up 15% year to date. Last year's sell-off dragged down the stocks of some of the world's most valuable companies, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) plunging 39% over the 12 months. The company has marginally benefited from the market's upward trend this year, with its stock up 6% since the start of 2023. Alphabet remains home to a solid business that will likely provide substantial gains over the long term. A bull market is coming, so here are two reasons to buy Alphabet's stock while it's still down 25% year over year. Continue reading