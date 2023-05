A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Comcast Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The entertainment industry has had a few tough years as the pandemic closed theme parks, theaters, and more. Then, a jump in inflation forced consumers to cut discretionary spending just as they were beginning to make it back to entertainment venues. Now, easing inflation could allow the industry to recover over the next year. Inflation has decreased for nine consecutive months, hitting 4.9% in April after reaching a high of 9.1% in June 2022. As a result, now is a compelling time to consider investing in an entertainment stock that is down over the last year, but could soar as economic headwinds subside. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares plunged over 30% in 2022 and remain down year over year despite a small rally in 2023. However, the company has a promising outlook as its movies and theme parks gradually build it into a formidable competitor to Walt Disney. A bull market is coming, and here are two reasons to buy Comcast stock.