22.03.2023 10:10:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Before It's Too Late
The 2022 bear market has been brutal, with the S&P 500 still down 12% over the last 12 months. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is underperforming the index, with its share price down a whopping 33% over the same time frame. But while the company hasn't adapted well to the post-pandemic economy, its long-term outlook looks bright. Let's dig deeper.The height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a complicated time for Disney because of its many different revenue streams. While in-person entertainment options like amusement parks and cruises saw revenue plummet amid the lockdowns and movement restrictions, its new streaming platform Disney+ soared to become a market leader. Investors initially seemed satisfied with the trade-off, but it didn't last. With a 44% decline, 2022 was one of Disney stock's worst years on record. And while some of this downside had to do with the Federal Reserve's rate hikes (which can hurt equity valuations), Disney's company-specific challenges are also mounting. Continue reading
