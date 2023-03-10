|
10.03.2023 11:15:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Microsoft Stock
With the world's third-largest market cap of $1.89 trillion, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a behemoth in the tech world and likely has a long, lucrative future ahead. In 2022, its stock fell 28.7% as macroeconomic headwinds burdened the entire tech industry. However, the market has shown signs of recovery since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite index up 10% year to date and Microsoft's stock up roughly 6% in the same period. Meanwhile, inflation has eased for seven months in a row, hitting a high of 9.1% in June 2022 and slowing to 6.4% this past January. The improvement will likely attract investors to tech stocks, boosting companies like Microsoft.With that said, it's possible that a bull market is coming. Here are two key reasons to invest in Microsoft's stock.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
