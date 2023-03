A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Before It's Too Late

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2022 bear market was brutal for investors, especially those exposed to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which is down roughly 15% over the last 12 months. But downturns price a lot of bad news into company valuations, helping set the stage for future recovery. With that said, let's explore why tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could be an excellent way for investors to bet on the next bull run in stocks.Founded in 1993, Nvidia has grown to become a leader in the design and manufacture of graphics processing units (GPUs) and other advanced computer hardware. Historically, the business has boomed on the back of mainstay industries like video gaming, data centers, and cryptocurrency mining, which make substantial use of its cutting-edge products. Continue reading