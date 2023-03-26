|
26.03.2023 11:10:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock
With a share price of $100, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is still down by a whopping 46% from its all-time high of $186, reached in mid-2021. Like many tech companies, it shed much of its value in 2022 amid macroeconomic challenges that are still ongoing. That said, Amazon's long-term thesis remains sound, and cost-cutting efforts can help position the company to bounce back when conditions improve. Amazon was one of the beneficiaries of the stay-at-home boom triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and movement restrictions encouraged consumers to shop online while rising cloud adoption accelerated growth in the AWS segment. These tailwinds helped Amazon generate an operating income of $22.9 billion in 2020 and $24.9 billion in 2021, and the stock price soared in response. But under the leadership of former CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon overexpanded as if the boom would last forever, spending too much on new infrastructure and headcount. The number of employees roughly doubled between 2019 and 2020 (to 1.6 million). And coupled with challenges like inflation and cost-cutting among cloud clients, profitability nosedived. In 2022, operating income stood at $12.2 billion -- less than half of the previous year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!