|
28.03.2023 11:55:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock
The last 12 months have not been kind to stock market investors, with the Nasdaq Composite down 17% over the period. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hasn't escaped the carnage, with its shares collapsing by a whopping 44% over the same time frame. But cooling inflation and resilient economic data suggest the market might be near its bottom. Let's discuss why Tesla stock could be an excellent opportunity to buy on the dip.Tesla has always been a fast-growing company with tons of potential. But it has not always been a good investment because of extreme overvaluation. According to data from the website Macrotrends, the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio peaked at more than 1,100 in 2020 and remained above 200 until late 2021, when its market cap of over $1 trillion was worth more than the next five largest automakers combined. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!