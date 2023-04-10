|
10.04.2023 15:45:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery Stock
Entertainment stocks were hit hard in 2022 as a steep rise in inflation sent investors running for the hills. However, the new year has brought optimism back to Wall Street. Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) shares are up 59% year to date after plunging over 60% last year. Completion of the company's costly restructuring and the launch of a smash hit in its video game division have encouraged investors.Warner Bros. Discovery still has a mountain to climb to pay off its debts and reach profitability, as the company took on $43 billion in debt after merging with Discovery last April. However, its long-term outlook is positive, with its stock currently offering the best value among its top competitors.A bull market is coming, and here are two reasons to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.Continue reading
