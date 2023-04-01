|
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Smart Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Right Now
If you're seeking a way to profit from the soaring adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world, look no further than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Amid intensifying competition and mounting losses, many EV companies are struggling to survive. Tesla, however, is enjoying torrid sales and profit growth as it dominates the industry it helped create.Here are some more reasons why you might want to buy the EV-leader's shares today, before the next bull run in its stock price begins. Tesla is rapidly scaling its manufacturing operations. Global-production lead Tom Zhu highlighted the accelerating pace at which the auto giant is currently building vehicles at the company's recent investor day presentation. He said: Continue reading
