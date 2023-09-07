|
07.09.2023 15:22:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Solid Index Funds That Have Made Money Like Clockwork to Buy Now
The S&P 500 has gained 17% year to date after a constellation of factors has lifted investor sentiment, including better-than-expected earnings and stronger-than-expected economic growth. The index is now just 6% below a record high, a portentous threshold that (once crossed) signals the onset of a new bull market.So what? The S&P 500 returned an average of 186% during the last nine bull markets, and it will undoubtedly produce considerable gains during the next one. Investors looking to capitalize on upward momentum in the S&P 500 should consider two index funds: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEMKT: SPHQ).Both index funds are linked in some fashion to the S&P 500, meaning they should move upward with the index during the next bull market, and both have made money like clockwork over the last decade. Here are the details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.