A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Solid Index Funds That Have Made Money Like Clockwork to Buy Now

The S&P 500 has gained 17% year to date after a constellation of factors has lifted investor sentiment, including better-than-expected earnings and stronger-than-expected economic growth. The index is now just 6% below a record high, a portentous threshold that (once crossed) signals the onset of a new bull market.So what? The S&P 500 returned an average of 186% during the last nine bull markets, and it will undoubtedly produce considerable gains during the next one. Investors looking to capitalize on upward momentum in the S&P 500 should consider two index funds: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEMKT: SPHQ).Both index funds are linked in some fashion to the S&P 500, meaning they should move upward with the index during the next bull market, and both have made money like clockwork over the last decade. Here are the details.