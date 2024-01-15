|
15.01.2024 14:15:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 2024
According to an analysis of the Nasdaq Composite going back to 1971, the index has risen an average of 19% every year following a recovery year like 2023. And stock-split stocks could be an excellent way to bet on this positive trend continuing in 2024. Although stock splits don't impact business fundamentals, they can boost investor interest in a company and signify that it is moving in the right direction. Let's discuss why two recently split stocks, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), might make great long-term additions to your investment portfolio in the new year and beyond. While food and beverage companies may not attract the hype of traditional growth sectors like technology, Monster Beverage bucks the trend. With its shares up by an eyewatering 83,000% over the last 20 years, the energy drink maker has outpaced Apple, Nvidia, and Netflix (as of November 2023). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
