A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Million in 20 Years

The global economy needs to spend trillions of dollars on decarbonization investments over the next few decades to stave off the worst potential impacts of climate change. That's leading governments worldwide to increase incentives to accelerate the energy transition to lower-carbon sources. Legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. will power a long-term bull market in renewable energy development.The clean energy investment megatrend should enable companies focused on the sector to grow briskly in the coming years. That rapid expansion should help power strong total returns and enrich investors. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stand out for their ability to produce high-powered total returns in the coming years.Brookfield Renewable has been a phenomenal investment over the years. The global renewable energy giant has delivered a 16% annualized total return since its inception over two decades ago. At that rate of return, the company has grown a $50,000 investment into more than $1 million in under 20 years. Continue reading