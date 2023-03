A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is on track to be this century's most revolutionary technology trend. Massive breakthroughs in AI have been taking place seemingly overnight lately, and this tech shift remains in the very, very early stages. But despite the incredible promise of this budding technology movement, macroeconomic pressures continue to shape trading for the market at large, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains down 27% from its high.For investors looking to take part in the AI revolution, the current bear market for growth stocks presents an opportunity. The next bull market is somewhere on the horizon, and building positions in top artificial intelligence companies could be a path to scoring huge wins over the long term. With that in mind, two Motley Fool contributors have some thoughts on why CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) look like great buys right now . Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading