|
22.03.2023 10:35:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is on track to be this century's most revolutionary technology trend. Massive breakthroughs in AI have been taking place seemingly overnight lately, and this tech shift remains in the very, very early stages. But despite the incredible promise of this budding technology movement, macroeconomic pressures continue to shape trading for the market at large, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains down 27% from its high.For investors looking to take part in the AI revolution, the current bear market for growth stocks presents an opportunity. The next bull market is somewhere on the horizon, and building positions in top artificial intelligence companies could be a path to scoring huge wins over the long term. With that in mind, two Motley Fool contributors have some thoughts on why CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) look like great buys right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 181,00
|0,74%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,60
|-1,54%