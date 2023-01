A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After last year's downturn, investors are hoping the market will move in a different direction in 2023. But lingering economic troubles and the possibility of a recession could prevent that from happening. Even if we do experience another down year, one thing is certain: A bull market will come eventually. It might not be this year, but bull markets have always followed downturns while lasting longer on average.Preparing for an inevitable bull run means buying shares of companies that can ride said run and deliver superior returns for a long time. In that spirit, here are two excellent candidates in the e-commerce industry: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Etsy is an e-commerce specialist focusing on offering vintage, handmade, and rare goods, a high-growth niche of the industry in which it has become a leader. The company encountered issues last year as people spent less, presumably not prioritizing the kinds of expensive goods found on Etsy's platform. As such, the Etsy's stock is down 34% over the past 12 months.Continue reading