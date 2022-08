A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 kicked the year off with its worst first half since 1970, as soaring inflation turned investors bearish on the stock market. Despite recouping some of those losses, the benchmark index is still down 11.5% from its high. But investors can take solace in this fact: The stock market has rebounded from every past downturn, and there is no reason to believe this situation is any different.That means another bull market is almost certainly on the way, which makes right now a great time to buy Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Here's what you should know about these two growth stocks.Continue reading