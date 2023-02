A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recession fears dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market last year, and neither index has yet recovered. But every past bear market eventually ends in a new bull market, and there is no reason to believe this one will break the pattern. In other words, the next bull market is most assuredly on its way.In the meantime, e-commerce stocks Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are trading at attractive prices, creating a good buying opportunity for investors. Let's take a look at why these two growth stocks are worth getting hold of.Amazon has struggled with a variety of economic challenges. Operating expenses related to its logistics network and data center footprint increased due to the rising cost of fuel and electricity, and revenue growth slowed across its retail, cloud computing, and digital advertising segments as consumer and business spending patterns changed in response to high inflation.Continue reading