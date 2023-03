A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite dropped into a bear market last year and the tech-heavy index is still 26.5% off its high, but many individual stocks have fallen even further. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are down 56% and 61%, respectively, from their highs.Drawdowns of that magnitude are undoubtedly painful, but smart investors know that the Nasdaq will eventually find its way back to bull market territory. The index has recovered from every past bear market and there is no reason to expect a different outcome this time around. The same goes for CrowdStrike and Atlassian as these two top growth stocks are still worth buying.Here's why.Continue reading