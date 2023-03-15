A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped into a bear market last year, as investor sentiment soured over rising interest rates and high inflation. But economic headwinds are ultimately a temporary problem, and history says the S&P 500 will recover when the next bull market rolls around. In fact, the benchmark index has never failed to recoup losses sustained during previous bear markets, and there is no reason to expect a different outcome this time around.In the meantime, many great stocks are trading at very reasonable prices, and that creates an opportunity for patient investors. Here's why HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are worth buying today.HubSpot provides customer relationship management (CRM) software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Its platform is engineered to boost productivity across marketing, sales, service, and operations teams, helping SMBs attract leads, convert leads into paying customers, and delight those customers at every stage of the customer journey.Continue reading