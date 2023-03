A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The macroeconomic climate has become much less business-friendly over the last 18 months, and stocks have fallen accordingly. In fact, the S&P 500 delivered its worst return since the Great Recession last year, and the index is still deep in bear market territory. But smart investors know that a bear market is a buying opportunity.Eventually, the economy will regain its momentum, and the next bull market will breathe new life into many fallen stocks. In the meantime, shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are trading at reasonable prices, especially in the context of future growth opportunities.Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying.