A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a brutal bear market, many stocks have begun to recover their losses in 2023. Some companies have seen their share prices surge in January as early signs of a new bull market emerged.If you're thinking you've already missed the bottom, don't despair. Strong rallies off bear market lows are often just the early stages of larger, long-term upward moves in the stock market. So today is still a great time to invest.To help you position yourself to profit from the next bull market, here are two stocks with excellent long-term growth prospects that could continue to soar.Continue reading