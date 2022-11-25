|
25.11.2022 11:35:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Inflation hovered near a 40-year high for the past year, causing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many economists worry these actions will inadvertently tip the economy into a recession, and that fear led to a sweeping downturn in the stock market. As a result, the three major U.S. indexes -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average -- all dropped into a bear market earlier this year.But it's not all bad news. Inflation has now decelerated for four consecutive months and 30% of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal think the Fed will start lowering rates by the fourth quarter of 2023, while another 28% expect rates to fall by the first quarter of 2024. Those trends could repair investor sentiment and bring about a new bull market. But even if that timeline fails to pan out, patient investors still have reason to be optimistic.Every past bear market eventually ends in a new bull market, and there's no reason to believe this one's any different. In the meantime, quality stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are trading 29% and 59% off their highs, respectively. That creates a buying opportunity for these two top growth stocks.Continue reading
