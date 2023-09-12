Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help You Claim Your Share of the Profits

If you'd like to position yourself to profit from the next big rally in the stock market, consider the following two stocks. Both are set to benefit from powerful trends that should drive their revenue and earnings sharply higher in the coming years.A whopping 73.5 million Americans intend to place bets on National Football League (NFL) games this season, according to the American Gaming Association. As a leader in the booming sports betting industry, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stands to profit from this trend more than perhaps any other company.Bettors are flocking to the popular sportsbook platform. DraftKings' monthly paying customers jumped 44% year over year to 2.1 million in the second quarter. These people are also wagering more money. Average revenue per payer leaped 33% year over year to $137. Together, these gains drove an 88% year-over-year surge in DraftKings' revenue, to $875 million.

